Halle Berry took the time to respond to someone who crossed the line in her Instagram comments. The actress volleyed several remarks about her relationship history on a recent post.

Berry shared a graphic that read “Women don’t owe you shit” on Feb. 7 on Twitter as well as IG. Because the A-lister has been where the money resides for several decades, she captioned it “& that’s on mary had a little lamb.”

Several trolls used the Instagram post to talk about Berry’s love life.

“Says the women who can’t keep a man,” read one foolish comment.

“Who says i wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz….i don’t,” the Oscar-winner replied.

To another commenter she said, “who said i wanted to keep them? i’m all about living your best life. if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Berry countered several more negative comments, saying the men in her life had trouble keeping up with her and noting she wasn’t one to stick around in a bad relationship for the sake of it. Eventually the topic turned toward her marriages and the fact that she pays child support for some of her children.

“As for child support I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!” Berry wrote. “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”