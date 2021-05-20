Nabil Elderkin, known to many simply as Nabil, has likely directed some of your favorite artists’ favorite music videos. He recently directed the videos for Kid Cudi’s “Heaven On Earth” and SZA’s “Supermodel,” and has worked with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Kanye West. He’s already been making what feel like mini-movies for these projects, so the transition to a theatrical project—which became Nabil’s directorial debut, Gully, which was produced by Brad Feinstein’s Romulus Entertainment and hits theaters and VOD in June—was inevitable. Nabil shares exclusively with Complex that it was on his mind for some time.

“I’ve been wanting to do a feature film for the last 15 years or so,” Nabil shares, “and once I read the script for Gully I knew this was the one. The characters take you on a very wild journey over the course of a few days in this unforgiving America, but at its core, this is a film about empathy and the bond between a group of friends.”

Image via Dana Boulos

It’s an interesting group of friends, with a performance from Jacob Latimore like you’d never seen before, Kelvin Harrison Jr. showing why he’s still one-to-watch in Hollywood, with strong supporting work from Charlie Plummer, Amber Heard, and Terrence Howard. Jonathan Majors is even a part of the cast, highlighting a different story and aspect of American life altogether. “We all come from different backgrounds and have different paths that make us who we are,” Nabil explains, “and it’s important to remember that as we all start stepping back out into the world again. I know it has resonated with me and my personal journey in making this film and I am excited to share it.”

What’s insane is that Gully has been talked about since 2019. There was chatter prior to its Tribeca 2019 screening about Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s performance specifically, but don’t fret; this isn’t a dated film at all. More of a testament to Nabil’s work as a visionary.

Check out the official trailer for Gully up above. Gully hits select theaters on June 4, with its digital/VOD release set for June 8.

Image via Paramount Pictures

GULLY is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends—Calvin, Nicky and Jesse—surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship, together they find their escape in one out-of-control night of partying. But when the rampage stops, retribution begins. The film was produced by Romulus Entertainment in association with Roc Nation and directed by acclaimed music video director Namil Elderkin in his feature film debut from a script by Marcus Guillory.

Image via Paramount Pictures