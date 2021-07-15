The latest update that’s set to hit GTA Online looks to be inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise, and considering F9 just dropped, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Titled GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners, the update will allow players to engage with cars in new ways with added vehicles, races, and interactive activities. One of the new elements included in the update is the Los Santos Car Meet where players can appreciate each others virtual vehicles without fear of them being stolen like they normally would on a public server. Plus, if players drop $50,000 in virtual currency, they can join an exclusive LS Car Meet Membership which will give them access to Test Rides and Test Tracks that aren’t accessible to non-members.

The update also features new vehicles ranging from “imported tuner cars from Annis, Dinka, Übermacht,” and more, per Polygon. There will be 10 new vehicles dropping with the update, and seven more throughout the summer. The new Street Car Series also offers a new set of competitive street races and a way to “earn your rep.” The new Earning Rep category allows players to get points by engaging in races. The more rep a player gains, the more bonus features they will be able to access.

These updates, along with a new community meet-up section, will all be available to players on July 20. GTA Online will also be launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year, with select vehicle upgrades included. Watch the teaser trailer for GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners up top.