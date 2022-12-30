Greta Thunberg once again savaged Andrew Tate after reports of his arrest emerged following a video in which he mocked her for roasting him the first time.

After the news of Tate’s arrest in Romania on rape and human trafficking allegations surfaced, some speculated that police were able to determine his location because of a video he posted addressing her clapback when he boasted about his vast collection of gas-guzzling cars. The footage very clearly featured pizza boxes from a local fast food chain, Jerry’s Pizza. While it’s unconfirmed whether the boxes led to authorities arresting him, it was enough for the 19-year-old climate activist to clown Tate for it.

“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” wrote Thunberg.

Tate was arrested not long after he shared a tweet in which he addressed Thunberg, and boasted about his cars (including a Bugatti he loves to reference any chance he gets). Thunberg responded by insinuating the 36-year-old former kickboxer was overcompensating for something, and then Tate responded again with a bizarre two-minute video.

Cardi B has also responded to his arrest, with a simple, “Well well well” on Twitter.

Tate, who has been banned from most social media networks besides Twitter because Elon Musk unbanned him, was arrested alongside his brother Tristan in Pipera, Romania on Thursday. The charges against the controversial figure stem from allegations he and his brother abducted two young girls in April, who were later recovered by police. According to authorities, the American and Romanian girls said they were held against their will.