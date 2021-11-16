The original Ghostbusters crew got back together in advance of the newest installation in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson sat down with Jimmy Fallon, where they discussed their time making the films and what it’s like handing off the ghost-fighting proton packs to the next era of phantom fighters. “Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA,” Aykroyd told Fallon of Afterlife. “We just read it and thought, ‘This is the right time.’”

“Jason is the son of the original director Ivan Reitman,” Murray added. “He had his own take because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters, in a way. He had something he thought would work as a good story and we all agreed that he got it.”

The trio also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where Aykroyd shared how he and Murray first met, with the Blues Brothers star coming to Chicago with Second City and Murray being his tour guide.

Afterlife is a continuation of the plot from the first two Ghostbuster films, where the crew resumes their ghost-fighting enterprise years later alongside new characters. Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson are joined by Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts—who reprise their original roles—as well as Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd.

Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson starred in the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, where the three men, alongside the late Harold Ramis, worked to capture ghouls plaguing New York City. The trio also appeared in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for release on Friday. Catch Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson’s other clips from the Tonight Show and Late Night below.