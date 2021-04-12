Gerren Taylor died Sunday at age 30.

Essence reported that Taylor, known for her time on BET’s Baldwin Hills, battled with lupus and was on dialysis when she died; it is unclear if this contributed to her death, the cause of which has yet to be revealed. She was also an entepreneur and mother to a 7-year-old daughter.

On Monday, BET shared condolences following the loss of Taylor, whose full name was Ashley Taylor Gerren.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed,” the post read. “BET family is FOREVER.”

Baldwin Hills, which ran from 2007 to 2009, followed the lives of teens from the neighborhood in South Los Angeles. Before the BET show took off, Taylor became the youngest model to ever sign with the runway division of LA Models at 12 years old.

Taylor is being remembered by friends on social media. Ray Cunningham, star of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, shared an Instagram post honoring her and calling her death “the worst news ever.”

“I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill,” Misster Ray wrote. “I was sneaking her into parties with me. She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. I [heart emoji] u. You will be missed. BET fam. Rest well love.”