In a new interview, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has clarified some past statements she made about Justice League director Joss Whedon, alleging that he “threatened my career” during reshoots for the film.

Speaking with Israeli news outlet N12 Saturday, the actress shared that the director “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead.” Her comments have since been reported by outlets outside of Israel, such as Deadline.

Gal’s comments come shortly after co-star Ray Fisher claimed Joss brushed off many of his concerns in relation to the film, sharing that he had to explain “some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community,” and after Gal previously said she had an “experience” with the director, “which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups.”

Just last month, a Hollywood Reporter profile featured information from a “knowledgeable source” who claimed Gadot spoke with Whedon about his Wonder Woman “being more aggressive” than the Patty Jenkins-directed character. According to the source, Gadot reportedly wanted to “make the character flow from one movie to the next” but was reportedly eventually forced to say lines she didn’t like.

“Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal,” a witness on set told THR. “He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Whedon has denied any wrongdoing. Fisher had previously called out the director and WarnerMedia executives for not supporting him on set along with his specific concerns about Joss. Warner has since concluded its investigation into the director, sharing that “remedial action has been taken” but not elaborating on what the actions were.