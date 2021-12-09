Shortly after the premiere of the latest episode of a certain Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actress Florence Pugh says she was “blocked from posting” about it on Instagram, calling the situation “beyond ridiculous.”

**Spoilers for Hawkeye’s first season below**

Shortly after Hawkeye episode four made its debut on Disney+, Pugh shared a clip of her watching along on her Instagram Stories for her 5.6 million followers to enjoy. It built up to the reveal that her Black Widow character Yelena Belova has officially made her second appearance in the MCU.

“[Hailee Steinfeld] being the ultimate best friend through high and low,” Pugh wrote alongside a picture of the Hawkeye co-star. “[Jeremy Renner], great hair day babe,” she added over a Clint Barton screenshot.

She provided her own hilarious audio commentary track on the episode. “Get it Hailee!” she said, before providing her own sound effects such as “pew! pew!” At the moment her character appears and Steinfeld threatens to shoot her, Pugh joked in the background, “I wouldn’t do that if I were you!”

But according to Pugh, a post she shared on the social media platform was taken down and she was “blocked” from posting anything else.

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down,” she wrote. “But here we are. Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in. Beyond ridiculous. Being in [Hawkeye] is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching.”

It wasn’t exactly a secret that Florence Pugh would show up in the show, as much as star Jeremy Renner played dumb in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. In fact, it was first revealed she would be in the show, hunting down Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, back in December 2020. Clearly, someone somewhere didn’t get the memo, and assumed her appearance—also prophesied in Black Widow’s post-credits stinger—was a major spoiler. That or Disney/Marvel didn’t like Pugh posting about it so soon after the episode, as the companies are known for keeping a tight lid on their MCU output.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources, the directors behind the episode, Bert and Bertie, spoke about Pugh’s appearance.

“To bring her story into this was such a dream come true,” Bert said. “So, being a fan of Florence and what she had done with Yelena’s character, [it] was very exciting.”

The directing duo handled episodes three through five of the first season, and noted Pugh did some of her own stunts.

Get a look at Florence Pugh’s aforementioned commentary on her Hawkeye debut below.