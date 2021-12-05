It’s happening. Miles Morales will return to the big-screen for not one, but two more Spider-Man sequels.

On Saturday night, Sony Pictures shared a first look at the much-anticipated follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning animated film starring Shameik Moore. The two-and-a-half-minute preview also revealed the flicks’ official title: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), confirming the next chapter will be split into two features.

“Miles’ story is an epic,” writer/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told Entertainment Weekly. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

The Part One trailer seemingly begins were Into the Spider-Verse left off. We see Miles/Spider-Man hanging out in his room when he gets an unexpected visit from Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).

“Wanna get out of here?” Gwen asks Miles.

“I’m … grounded,” he replies.

“Bummer,” she says. “Is Spider-Man grounded?”

Though he’s initially hesitant, Miles can’t resist Gwen’s offer. We then see him enter a portal to an alternate dimension, which looks much different that the universe he calls home.

“Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others,” Lord and Miller said. “They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

We also get a sneak peek at his showdown against Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), who appeared at the end of Into the Spider-Verse.

You can check out the full trailer up top. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will hit theaters in October 2022. The film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.