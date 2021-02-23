Erica Mena responded to a tweet that Safaree has since deleted where he said that getting married was “1 of my biggest mistakes.”

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” he wrote. “I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Erica took to Twitter to respond to Safaree’s claims, saying that the feelings are mutual. She also added that Safaree isn’t only inconsiderate to her but to his daughter as well.

Erica went on to tweet that she is no longer going to give Safaree the time of day, warning that he shouldn’t try her again.

It’s unclear if Safaree will respond in reaction to Erica’s tweets. Their relationship has been on the rocks for nearly a year now, with them no longer together and yet to be officially divorced.