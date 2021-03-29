As DC continues to tweak and tinker with its cinematic universe, the upcoming Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson has just received an official release date.

Johnson revealed the July 29, 2022 release date on TBS, ahead of Sunday’s UCLA vs. Alabama game. “A disruptive and unstoppable force of a message from the man in black himself,” Johnson wrote alongside an Instagram video featuring massive digital screens in Times Square showing the release date. “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

In the film, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Johnson stars as the anti-hero Black Adam, the arch-nemesis to Shazam. The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Pierce Brosnan will play Dr. Fate, while Aldis Hodge will appear as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

While the film hasn’t even begun shooting yet, Johnson seems especially excited for it to get underway. He has been teasing the film on his Instagram non-stop, including this video of the Black Adam script.

“Well, I’d love to wear a rainbow every day,” he wrote in the caption. “And tell the world that everything’s okay. But I’ll try to carry off a little darkness on my back ‘Till things are brighter…I’m the Man in Black.”