Dwayne Johnson says he “laughed hard” when he heard Vin Diesel’s recent comments about giving him “tough love” on the set.

In an expansive cover piece for the Hollywood Reporter, out Wednesday, Johnson was asked about the comments his fellow Fate of the Furious star gave while promoting the latest entry in the franchise, F9. Johnson, notably, does not appear in F9.

“I laughed and I laughed hard,” Johnson said when asked about the comments, per THR’s Rebecca Keegan. “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

Speaking with Men’s Health in June, Diesel suggested the reported tensions between himself and Johnson were due to his decision to push for a specific vision for the Hobbs character. Diesel even managed to include a reference to the late Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini.