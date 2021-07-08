Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Marvel’s animated series What if…?, which explores alternate versions of some of the MCU’s biggest moments.

Featuring the voices of Chadwick Boseman, in what is officially his last role, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, and Josh Brolin among others, the trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the first animated MCU series. Inspired by the comic book line of the same name, What If…? is the third MCU show to debut this year. While most of the original actors return to reprise their respective roles—including Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillan as well—it’s not clear if Robert Downey Jr. voices Iron Man. Back in late 2019, Jeff Goldblum told BuzzFeed that RDJ would be voicing the character, but he’s currently not listed as part of the cast on IMDB.

The trailer does, however, give plenty of hints about where some of these alternate stories could go. Of particular note is Boseman’s T’Challa taking on the role of Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter as Captain America. Directed by Bryan Andrews and written by AC Bradley, the show is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 11.

Watch the trailer for What If…? above.