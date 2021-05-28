Following the news that Todd Phillips signed a deal to co-write the sequel to his massive hit Joker, some fans have expressed concern about the project.

Development on a sequel to Joker was all but confirmed after the film debuted in theaters, but a recent article from the Hollywood Reporter indicated Phillips was 100 percent on board to at least co-write the sequel. The 2019 original was co-written and directed by Phillips, with Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. So far, Phoenix has not indicated whether he will return, but some DC fans have other concerns about Joker 2.

Many fans were quick to point out that the first film, an origin story about the iconic Batman villain, told a very complete story, detailing the origins of the character up to the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents. Some have expressed doubt that there’s anywhere for the story to go from here, while others have suggested perhaps it’s time for another Gotham villain to get a standalone film. Two-Face, Penguin, the Riddler, Poison Ivy, and countless others could be prime material for a standalones, but once again the Joker is getting the spotlight.

It’s not hard to see why Warner Bros. would be eager to get started on a sequel. Joker grossed over $1 billion at the box office worldwide, and it did so on a relatively modest budget of $70 million at most. Compared to other comic book movies, that’s almost cheap. For comparison, the much-criticized 2017 version of Justice League—the one before Snyder Cut—grossed $657 million on a $300 million budget.

See reactions to more Joker 2 talk below.