Following the release of the Zack Snyder-approved cut of Justice League, DC fans have already started their next campaign in hopes of keeping the Snyder continuity alive.

It was no secret that Snyder’s original vision for the DC universe of films was extensively retooled, and the campaign to have his cut of Justice League released was successful when it debuted on HBO Max last month. Since then, fans have begun to rally around causes to see Snyder’s vision continue, with many pushing for Warner Bros. to ‘#RestoretheSnyderVerse.’ Some fans even wanted the a new cut of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, which also went through extensive reshoots. The latest campaign, however, involves fans asking to see a new series or movie based around Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

On Monday, fans began to rally around the ‘#DeathstrokeHBOMax’ campaign, with the fans organizing the campaign to get the attention of Warner. “Tweet about why YOU want to see Deathstroke’s story continue on HBO Max,” reads a graphic one determined fan shared. “Be sure to use #DeathstrokeHBOMax in ALL tweets and tag @JoeManganiello @hbomax & @jasonkilar.” Fans are also suggesting feedback on HBO Max’s site to tell the studio how much they wanna see more of Deathstroke.

Manganiello was cast as Deathstroke in 2016, and made his DC films debut with a post-credit sequence in the original release of Justice League. He’s since only played the character once more, and it was for Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. To further add fuel to the fire, Manganiello seemed to suggest that he’s very much on board with the campaign. Sharing a photo of himself as Deathstroke, he added, “#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #Deathstroke.”

DC and Warner Bros. have exactly made it clear what direction the DC universe of films will take going forward, but the upcoming slate of films would indicate that the Snyder verse is set to remain dormant. The Suicide Squad, the Batman, and a number of other projects on the horizon will not continue the canon of Snyder’s Justice League, although these fans seem eager enough to not let it die just yet.