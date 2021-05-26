A new documentary produced by Dave Chappelle has been announced as the closing night film of the 2021 edition of the Tribeca Festival.

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a press release on Wednesday. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

The untitled Pilot Boy Productions doc, directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, follows Chappelle as he provides the Ohio community he calls home with economic and comic relief amid the global pandemic and the nationwide response to the murder of George Floyd. The film—per Wednesday’s press release—gives viewers a glimpse into the challenges that faced a rural village in Ohio during the early moments of the pandemic, as well as the emotions that erupted there and across the country in response to fatal instances of police brutality.

Special attention in the doc is also paid to the remarkable leadership displayed by young people in the region, who organized weekly marches and rallies.

“Dave is our neighbor,” Reichert, who previously won an Oscar alongside Bognar for their acclaimed American Factory doc, said. “We see him in the grocery store, and on the street. When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice. This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time, it just felt right.”

The world premiere of Tribeca’s closing night film, which is currently billed as Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, will take place on June 19 at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall. The premiere serves as the closing moment for the 20th anniversary celebration of the omnipresent Tribeca legacy, as well as marks the first time Radio City Music Hall will re-open since the pandemic began.

Guests are required to be fully vaccinated and must provide proof of their vaccination upon entry. Tickets for the June 19 event will be available to purchase for the general public starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 28 via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $65 to $105.

Below, get a look at a pair of newly released photos from the doc, which will certainly go down as a must-watch for Chappelle fans:

