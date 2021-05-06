Channing Tatum, while on The Kelly Clarkson Show, said that if he doesn’t want to always be naked in his films, he needs to “get better at acting.”

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly,” Tatum said. “At some point, I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.” He also took a moment to applaud those who find time to work on their physical fitness while holding down a full-time job and still have enough energy to take care of their children.

His admission comes in response to a viewer named Meg Boggs, who wrote a book about her weight loss journey titled Fitness for Every Body.

Tatum first captured audiences with 2006’s Step Up, starring alongside his now ex-wife Jenna Dewan. While he went on appear in films, like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Dear John, The Vow, and 21 Jump Street over the next several years, his popularity skyrocketed in 2012 following the release of Magic Mike, a movie that he starred in and produced. The role of “Magic Mike” is said to be loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as a stripper prior to getting his big break in Hollywood.

After Magic Mike XXL, Tatum landed sought-after parts in Hail, Caesar!, which was written and directed by the Coen Brothers, and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Tatum will make his directorial debut later this year in the comedy Dog. His producing partner Reid Carolin will co-direct the film about a former Army Ranger who takes his dog Lulu with him on a journey to attend his best friend’s funeral. Tatum is playing Army Ranger Briggs.