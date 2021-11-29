Channing Tatum will reprise his role as one of cinema’s most beloved male strippers in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film franchise that kicked off in 2012.

Tatum took to Twitter on Monday to post a picture of the new screenplay, writing, “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

Deadline reports that the new installment will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, with Soderbergh—the Oscar-winning behind Contagion, three Ocean’s films, Traffic, and many more—returning to the director’s chair. Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two Magic Mike movies, will pen the screenplay.

Gregory Jacobs, who helmed 2015’s Magic Mike XXL featuring the addition of Donald Glover and Jada Pinkett Smith among others, will produce the threequel alongside Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” Tatum said in an official statement.

Soderbergh reiterated Tatum’s comments in his own press release, writing, “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie.”

In 2017, the franchise launched a stage musical that premiered in Las Vegas and has since expanded to London, Berlin, and Australia. The first two films grossed $285.5 million worldwide.

A release date for Magic Mike’s Last Dance has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, The Real Magic Mike competition series is scheduled to premiere Dec. 16 on HBO Max. Comprised of six episodes shot over an eight-week period at the Magic Mike Live Theater in Las Vegas, the show follows 10 men who aspire to become professional dancers.