After linking earlier this year for their first tech accessories collab, CASETiFY and NBA are back for round two, this time with a capsule that turns it’s focus on celebrating each individual team from the league.

The duo toast to all 30 NBA franchies in the new collection with an array of iPhone cases, AirPods and matching grip stands, each dressed in the combinations. From logo-centric artwork, to the popular CASETiFY sticker-style treatment, the latest lineup incorporates emblems, mascots and team colours with CASETiFY’s bespoke detailing and added protection.

CASETiFY’s ticket-inspired design allows customers to add their chosen date and name to each “arena ticket” impact case for extra personalisation, with brand’s best-selling Pebbled Leather Case making a return and is available in an authentic orange basketball colourway.

You can cop the second CASETiFY x NBA collection from April 30, via the CASETiFY webstore. Get a closer look at the collection below.