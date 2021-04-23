Get ready for another installment of Captain America.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has tapped Malcolm Spellman to develop a fourth stand-alone film for the Avenger. Sources tell the outlet Spellman, who is the showrunner for Marvel and Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, will write the script alongside Dalan Musson. There’s no word on who may direct Captain America 4, or which actor will pick up the shield.

Chris Evans began playing the superhero as Steve Rogers in 2011, and was an MCU staple over the next eight years. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame saw Evans’ character hand over the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie. This, of course, led many to believe Falcon would fill Rogers’ shoes.

Per THR:

The feature is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson … the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will interesting to see how the story unfolds with there now being multiple people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s also unclear if Evans will appear in the sequel.

Back in January, Deadline reported Evans was likely to reprise his Rogers role “in at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film.” However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige denied the report in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about two months later.

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself,” he told the publication, referring to Evans’ response to the report.

Stay tuned as more information about Captain America 4 becomes available.