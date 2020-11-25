There are so many things to love about Thanksgiving that can get lost in the Black Friday shuffle: the turkey pardoning, the Thanksgiving Day parade, NFL games, family time, good food, and, of course, being thankful for the things you have. However, there’s one aspect of Thanksgiving that more than often gets overlooked, even by fierce devotees to the holiday’s traditions: the multitude of Thanksgiving movies available to dig into as you let your food digest.

In the past, real moviegoers would hit the theaters to enjoy whatever got released, but COVID-19 has changed how Thanksgiving is celebrated this year. Truthfully, it just means you Zoom with your squad then curl up on the couch earlier than before. And while this holiday may not have as many bona fide themed cinematic classics like Halloween or Christmas, Thanksgiving has a leg up over these holidays in that its films come in a plethora—a cornucopia, if you will—of genres, with each one falling into its own unique little category. Beyond your corny Hallmark Thanksgiving movies, there are plenty of other choices that are fun for whatever family you can social distance with this year.

From indie dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and classic animated specials, Thanksgiving serves up a hefty variety of great movies to enjoy on November 22. These are the 10 best Thanksgiving movies.