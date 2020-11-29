One of the silver linings of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that more people have been taking to the outdoors as a safe and relaxing way to get some exercise. National park attendance has been especially popular, with more people camping and hiking. That being said, if you wouldn’t have considered yourself particularly outdoorsy before the pandemic began, you might not have all the materials you need to really enjoy hiking.

The right gear and equipment can make a significant difference in the hikes you take. Advancements in technology also provide you with new ways to add excitement to your trips through various national or state parks. While some of the items on this list are the sorts of things you’d expect to need on a hiking trip, others can really take your hiking up a notch.