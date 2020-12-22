We’re not gonna sugarcoat it: it’s been a rough year. Christmas can’t come any sooner. Given the fact that we can’t really celebrate in the way that we have in years past, it’s never been a better time to exclusively use movies to get in the Christmas spirit.

The upside is that there are more Christmas movies available than ever on streaming services, especially Amazon, which offers a wide selection over it’s Prime Video service. There’s any type of Christmas movie for your mood, whether you want something more dramatic, comedic, or even a holiday horror film, if you’re feeling adventurous.

Here at Complex, we’ve combed through the (frankly too big) selection on Amazon and have compiled the very best Christmas movies for you to stream this holiday season, because the nightmare that is 2020 shouldn’t stop you from feeling as warm and bright as the characters in these films. These are the best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime.