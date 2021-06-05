It appears Ben Affleck’s dad doesn’t pay much attention to gossip reports—even when they involve his own children.

During a recent interview with The-Sun, 78-year-old Timothy Affleck admitted he had no idea that Ben had reunited with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. The A-list stars, who dated for 18 months nearly two decades ago, sparked dating rumors back in April after they were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles. Since then, Bennifer 2.0 has continued to grab headlines, with many speculating that their romance was finally rekindling, which was apparently news to Affleck, Sr.

“Of course I’ve heard of her,” Timothy said about Jennifer, “but I’d no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share.”

Timothy, who is also the father of actor Casey Affleck, told The-Sun he had not seen kids in a while due to their busy schedules and the pandemic. He did, however, scoff at the reports that Ben had been “pining” for Jennifer ever since their breakup in 2004.

“I’ve never heard of all that nonsense ...” he said, before touching on Ben’s philanthropic work in Africa. “I just wish people would focus on the good work my son does in Congo – the women he helps there. There are important stories the media should be reporting like that, not this nonsense [about Jennifer].”

The Bennifer reunion went public at the end of April, shortly after Jennifer had reportedly ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Insiders told People magazine that the Hustlers actress felt like she could no longer trust the MLB legend, as infidelity rumors swirled around their relationship.

The two were later spotted in Montana and Miami, fueling speculation that their reunion was more than a fling.

“They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” a source told People. “They are very happy together. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”