Ben Affleck and Joe Bernthal are reprising their roles from the Gavin O’Connor-directed film The Accountant in the film’s sequel, according to the director himself.

O’Connor joined Cinema Blend’s ReelBlend podcast, where he confirmed the news. “There will not be a Way Back sequel, but we are doing an Accountant sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again,” he said.

O’Connor doesn’t just have his eyes set on a sequel, either. During the episode, the director explained that the main reason he wanted to make a sequel to The Accountant was to set the stage for a trilogy.

“Yeah. Yeah. So, I’ve always wanted to do three because what, the second one’s going to be more with – we’re going to integrate his brother into the story,” the director explained. “So there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture.”

The Accountant originally dropped back in 2016 and starred Affleck as Christian Wolff, an autistic certified public accountant who works the books of criminal and terrorist organizations around the world. When the FBI catches on to Wolff, all hell breaks loose.

O’Connor didn’t divulge when The Accountant 2 would begin filming or who else might star, but fans of the original have reason to be excited.