The biggest trending phenomenon—aside from the 2020 elections (be sure to PULL UP & VOTE on November 3!)—is Among Us. It's an indie multiplayer game, where players must determine who amongst them is a murderer—and meanwhile, the murderer must lie and leverage trust to kill the other players. Due to its cartoonish aesthetic, the game is a lot more family-friendly than you might think, even with that description.

To say that it's caught fire with the public is an understatement; for a game that no one had heard of prior to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic (and the quarantine lockdown situation many are currently still in), it's more of an out-of-control, dry forest blaze, buoyed upwards by Twitch, Tik Tok, influential streamers, and U.S Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

For those of you who are still confused about what Among Us is and how it got to the phenom status it's reached, we've got you covered. Here is your need-to-know explainer for Among Us, the perfect escape from your spiking pandemic reality.