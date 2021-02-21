After this hectic week, Saturday Night Live returned with another topical cold open.

Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz appeared on Britney Spears’ Oops, You Did It Again to explain why he took a Cancun vacation while Texas froze, then lying about it, then hiding behind his daughters to deflect any criticism. Later, Pete Davidson played Governor Andrew Cuomo to try and talk through how he’s mismanaged his response to COVID-19. And finally, Cecily Strong’s Gina Carano talked about her recent firing from The Mandalorian.

Last week, the SNL cast took on Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial acquittal during the cold open. The sketch featured a parody of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, where Alex Moffat played Carlson and Kate McKinnon appeared as Lindsay Graham, both raving about their love for Trump. Aidy Bryant joined the skit as the widely detested Ted Cruz, who was clowned for being a coward.

The actors were later joined by Pete Davidson as Trump impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen and Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell, both defending Trump.