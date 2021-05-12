Legends never die.

According to Variety, the CW has picked up the much-anticipated reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, the beloved children’s competition show that ran from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon. The revival is expected to offer a hefty dose of nostalgia, and will retain many of the elements seen in the original program, such as the Temple Run, Moat Crossings, and the animatronic talking Olmec head. However, there will be one major change to the game show’s format; rather than feature kid contestants, adults will be playing for the classic teams Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys.

Deadline reports the production for the reboot will be significantly boosted, as it will feature larger sets, tougher competitions, and bigger prizes.

CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple will be executive produced by Marcus Fox and Scott A. Stone, the latter of whom created the original Nickelodeon series—Inspired by Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda and the Indiana Jones film franchise—alongside David G. Stanley and Stephen R. Brown.

In 2016, Nickelodeon released a TV movie based on the beloved game show. It starred original host Kirk Fogg as a fictionalized version of himself, as well as voice actor Dee Bradley Baker.

The revival was announced all the way back in 2019, and was expected to land at the now-defunct Quibi platform. There’s no word on who will be hosting the series or when it will hit the small screen. Stay tuned as more information about the reboot becomes available.