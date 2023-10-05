Exclusive: Watch Bernie Mac Troll Michael Jordan About His Age

Happy birthday to the legendary Bernie Mac.

Today would have been the late comedian’s 66th birthday, and whether you grew up watching The Bernie Mac Show or his stand-ups, or were even a little bit late to the party and only knew of Mac thanks to Ocean’s Eleven, it’s safe to say he’s deeply missed. In honor of the actor’s birthday, Hartbeat and SiriusXM are launching a new series with never-before-heard footage from Mac’s early stand-up days to celebrate his legacy.

Bernie Mac: Tapes From a King is the comedian’s first-ever, full-length individual stand-up album, with audio provided from the original VHS tapes Mac used to record on to review his shows. Produced by Kevin Hart's Hartbeat in collaboration with NBW studios and Mac’s wife, Rhonda R. McCullough, the comedy album takes a look into the prolific comedian’s process and gifts listeners with new material to enjoy.

In tandem with the album’s release, Harbeat and SiriusXM have released never-before-seen photos and videos of the actor to commemorate the occasion. From an interview with Michael Jordan to a tape of Mac auditioning for Jerry Maguire, take a look at the actor’s illustrious career. He will always be remembered.

Bernie Mac Interviews Michael Jordan