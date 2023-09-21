So Here’s Everything You Need to Know for 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' on Peacock

In the three-month span that takes place during the four-film John Wick saga, viewers become immersed in a new world filled with assassins, secret societies, and cute dogs. Now Peacock is slated to expand on the universe with The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which will take place in the 1970s—roughly 40 years before the films. The three-part event will follow a young Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell, who eventually runs the assassin hotel, The Continental, that’s seen in the films.
The world of John Wick is rich, and The Continental: From the World of John Wick seems like the perfect vessel to embark on building out its universe and to see the origins of how Winston became the owner of the place that welcomes the most dangerous people on Earth.
It will expand the world of John Wick
The John Wick film saga is ripe with opportunities to expand its world, between the mysterious underworld society, The High Table, and the origins of the safe-haven hotel for assassins, The Continental. This three-part event covers the latter—which is bound to be fascinating. It’s one thing to say you have a hotel for assassins where they can’t kill each other—it’s another thing to successfully set that boundary for decades. Just how did Winston do that? The Continental: From the World of John Wick might have the answers.
The series’ executive producer, Basil Iwanyk, also promised that there will be plenty of Easter eggs for hardcore John Wick fans. Newcomers to the saga shouldn’t shy away either though. Since this is an origin story, this will also be a great entry point into the world of John Wick.
New York City and the 1970s are a match made in heaven for storytelling
If you’ve seen films from the era (or even lived through it), you know that New York City provides the perfect backdrop for showcasing the grittiness of the ‘70s. Between the sanitation strike, the graffiti-covered subways, and the rise of the Black Panthers, it’s one of the most interesting periods in history.
And let’s not forget about the music. If the trailer’s use of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1975 hit “Shining Star” is any indicator, the series is bound to have a great soundtrack filled with ‘70s classics as well.
This show is in good hands both in front and behind the screen
The series, developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, along with executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, has a stellar set of directors. Albert Hughes, who’s no stranger to directing classic crime dramas, will direct Episodes 1 and 3. Charlotte Brändström, who has quite the list of accomplished series under her belt as both a director and writer, will direct Episode 2.
The Continental: From the World of John Wick also features a cast of new characters including Colin Woodell (Winston), Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew), Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie), and Mel Gibson (Cormac).
Assassins! Action!
Just imagine it: Winston enters ‘70s New York City, and his trajectory is to establish a hotel known for successfully being a safe haven for the deadliest people on the planet. On top of that, he’s getting pulled back into “the hellscape of ‘70s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” and the ruthless kingpin Cormac (played by Mel Gibson) is plotting villainous schemes, likely against him. With that as the premise, the series is bound to be action-packed.
Also, who doesn’t love watching assassins? They’re cool, sleek, and always lurking in the shadows ready to make an unexpected, yet creative kill.
Peacock has a great track record with developing original programming
Peacock has been on a winning streak with its original shows. Between the hilarious, yet informative talk show The Amber Ruffin Show, the dramatic reboot Bel-Air, the Natasha Lyonne–starring, mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face, the refreshing comedy series with Craig Robinson, Killing It, and Dr. Death, the Joshua Jackson–starring anthology series focused on true-crime stories in the medical world, it’s clear that Peacock knows what makes good television. The three-part event, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, looks just as promising to be a great addition to the Peacock Originals.
“Check in” to the premiere of The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Sept. 22. Part 2 will air on Sept. 29, and Part 3 will be released on Oct. 6.