So Here’s Everything You Need to Know for 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' on Peacock

In the three-month span that takes place during the four-film John Wick saga, viewers become immersed in a new world filled with assassins, secret societies, and cute dogs. Now Peacock is slated to expand on the universe with The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which will take place in the 1970s—roughly 40 years before the films. The three-part event will follow a young Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell, who eventually runs the assassin hotel, The Continental, that’s seen in the films.

The world of John Wick is rich, and The Continental: From the World of John Wick seems like the perfect vessel to embark on building out its universe and to see the origins of how Winston became the owner of the place that welcomes the most dangerous people on Earth.