Channel 5 Launches Streaming Platform After Exceeding Defamation Lawsuit Fundraising Goal

Andrew Callaghan is doubling down on independence with a new streaming venture as Channel 5 battles a defamation lawsuit. On July 20, Callaghan launched C5.NOW, a "completely independent streaming platform … for outsider documentarians and independent filmmakers outside of Hollywood," according to a press release obtained by Complex. It launches with a “curated selection” of five independent documentaries, with the promise of more to come. Those films are Finding Orson, STARCASH, Physician, Heal Thyself, RAT FILM, and The Art of Protest. If you want to check out C5.NOW, the platform is available as an app for smart TVs, iOS mobile devices, and the web. The platform offers “filmmakers a revenue share higher than that of any major competitor, without relying on corporate studios for marketing or approval,” according to the press release.

The platform arrives alongside a new Channel 5 interview featuring Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes, filmed on a motel-room set built inside a Philadelphia studio after production was unable to secure a real motel location. The interview is scheduled to premiere July 23. The launch also comes as Channel 5 faces a California state-court lawsuit filed by William Joiner over Dear Kelly. Joiner alleges defamation, stalking, false light and trespassing in connection with the documentary. Earlier federal litigation between the two sides ended in May after both parties agreed to dismiss the case without prejudice, with each side covering its own legal costs. According to the fundraiser, Channel 5 launched a GoFundMe to help cover outstanding legal expenses from the earlier litigation and fund its defense against the newly filed lawsuit. The campaign surpassed its original $800,000 goal within hours and has since raised more than $1.6 million. Callaghan has been outspoken about both the legal battle and the broader media landscape. "You are only as free as the platform's terms of service," he said in a statement announcing C5.NOW. "It's smart to create a foothold outside of the controlled web. Worse than the social media platforms themselves in terms of censorship is the institution of Hollywood, which I would describe as a sickening, nepotistic, gatekept world of godless narcissists."

Callaghan has repeatedly defended Dear Kelly, arguing that it addresses issues of broader public interest rather than a purely private dispute. Reacting to the anti-SLAPP ruling in the earlier federal case, he questioned whether the judge had watched the documentary, saying, "I don't know if the judge ever watched Dear Kelly or if she even knows how to use a computer. And I mean that respectfully."