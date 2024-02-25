Viral TikTok Librarian Resigns Over Mental Health Concerns

Mychel Threets, the librarian who went viral for spreading his love of libraries and community through social media, has resigned from his job at Solano County Library to focus on his mental health.

On Friday, Threets shared a new post on his TikTok where he announced he'd be leaving his position at the library to tap in with his team and "prioritize" his mental health. Threets became popular on social media for videos highlighting his life as a librarian, which he hoped would spread what he refers to as "library joy."

He opened his video thanking the library for being a "safe place" for him while also giving him some of his best memories, such as making friends and landing his first job. Despite all the good times he had, Threets let his followers know that his last day at the library would be on March 1.

"I am leaving to prioritize my mental health," Threets said. "To work with my mental health check-in team, but I'm hoping to make you so very proud. I'm hoping to fight for literacy. There is so much going on across the nation, across the world that are impacting libraries and I wanna support them as much as I'm able to."

He added, "Worldwide, nationwide, going before Congress, letting them know how much libraries need funding, deserve fundings. Funding libraries is funding the community, funding our togetherness, our unity, making us better people."