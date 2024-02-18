TikTok Influencer Oneya Johnson Arrested and Charged for Alleged Domestic Violence in California

Oneya Johnson, the man behind the TikTok page "Angry Reactions," has been arrested for alleged domestic violence in Burbank, California.

The Burbank Police Department reported that authorities took the 25-year-old social media influencer into custody on the night of Feb. 12. According to TMZ, sources said Johnson was allegedly in a physical argument with a woman in a hotel. Police stated the woman didn't need medical attention.

Johnson was released after posting his $50,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on March 5. According to California State Law, if Johnson is found guilty on charges of domestic violence, he faces two to five years in State Prison or a year in county prison, and an additional fine of up to $10,000.

With over 27.7 million followers on TikTok and 2 million on Instagram, Johnson became popular for his anger-fueled reactions while reviewing videos on social media, which he started in 2020. One of his videos, where he reviewed a cake being made, gave him 1 million TikTok followers 24 hours after he shared the clip on the platform.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Johnson explained he started his page by taking how most people see the world and made it his own thing. He also added that he's not really angry like he is in his videos.

"If I passed you on the street and I don't say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I'm actually a really positive person," he said.