Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Honors His 50th Birthday: ‘I Love You and Miss You Every Day'

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has paid tribute to her late father with an Instagram for his 50th birthday.

The 24-year-old shared the touching message on Tuesday alongside a black-and-white photo of the two sharing a moment when Meadow was much younger.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world," the actress wrote. "You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."