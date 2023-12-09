Nick Cannon and Zeus Network Called Out for Dark Skin vs. Light Skin Competition

The switch didn’t do much as people continued to voice their frustrations with the updated flyer, highlighting the intent of the competition was still a battle of skin tones.

“The switch up without even addressing what y’all did before is crazy,” one person wrote. Another said, “Nah y’all said darkskin vs lightskin, stand on that.”

A third person wrote, “This is still colorist y’all are sad.”

"This is just as bad as lightskin vs darkskin....yall didnt do anything but try to put a positive spin on colorism,” someone else added.

There was a “BBWs vs. Slim Girl” competition that also drew the same criticism from people. There’s no word if Zeus plans to air the competition.

Nick Cannon recently revealed that he spends a large amount of money taking his kids to Disneyland each year. The father of 12 told The Breakfast Club just how much he’s shelled out for those trips .

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked host Charlamagne Tha God when the topic of his family came up. “It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then. I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like—I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney.”

He added, “Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations.”