Nick Cannon and Zeus Network Called Out for Dark Skin vs. Light Skin Competition

Nick Cannon and the Zeus Network are coming under fire for creating a competition between light and dark-skinned women.
On Thursday night, Cannon and the network put on a live event called "Bad vs. Wild Las Vegas" where "Wild 'N Out" stars representing the TV host went up against "Baddies" repping Zeus. One of the flyers featured a competition advertised as “dark skin” versus “light skin” that drew anger out of people on social media.
Zeus took down the flyer and uploaded another one that featured a new tagline, “Chocolate Goddesses VS Caramel Goddesses.”
“Hey Beautiful People! Our aim at #BADVSWILDLasVegas is to unify, celebrate, and laugh together as we explore the diverse tapestry of our community. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼,” read the caption of Zeus’ post.
The switch didn’t do much as people continued to voice their frustrations with the updated flyer, highlighting the intent of the competition was still a battle of skin tones.
“The switch up without even addressing what y’all did before is crazy,” one person wrote. Another said, “Nah y’all said darkskin vs lightskin, stand on that.”
A third person wrote, “This is still colorist y’all are sad.”
"This is just as bad as lightskin vs darkskin....yall didnt do anything but try to put a positive spin on colorism,” someone else added.
There was a “BBWs vs. Slim Girl” competition that also drew the same criticism from people. There’s no word if Zeus plans to air the competition.
