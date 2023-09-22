Leslie Jones Reveals How ‘SNL’ Turned Her Into a Caricature of Herself: ‘They Wring It Because That’s the Machine’

Leslie Jones has revealed working as a cast member on Saturday Night Live created and highlighted a version of herself that was far from who she really is.

In a recent interview with NPR, the 56-year-old explained the system in place for the long-running TV show wasn't always the best. According to Jones, the focus of the "machine" was to highlight specific things about a cast member and drag it out. Lesile Jones worked at SNL from 2014 to 2019.

"They take that one thing [about you] and they wring it," she said. "They wring it because that's the machine. So whatever it is that I'm giving that they're so happy about, they feel like it's got to be that all the time or something like that. So it was like a caricature of myself. … Either I'm trying to love on the white boys or beat up on the white boys, or I'm doing something loud."