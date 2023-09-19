Chris Rock Went to Counseling After Being Slapped by Will Smith, Leslie Jones Says

Chris Rock had to go to counseling with his family after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, according to Leslie Jones.

In an interview with People, Jones says the slap made her "so fucking mad on so many levels."

"I would've been running around that stage like 'Will, calm down. Jada, call your man,'" the 56-year-old comedian said.

Jones explained that Rock was deeply "affected" by the incident, so much so that he sought counseling with his family after the incident.

"That shit was humiliating. It really affected him," Jones said. "People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counseling with his daughters."

Jones also said that Smith shouldn't have accepted his Oscar.

"He could have still fixed it," she said. "'I shouldn't have did that. Bring Chris out. I can not accept the Oscar right now because that was f*cking wrong.'"

Despite the negativity that came from the slap, Jones said Rock was able to express his pain in a way that brings out positivity.

"Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That's what comedians do," she said of his Selective Outrage standup special. "Instead of us going crazy we fucking go talk about it on the fucking stage. Thank God we've got the stage."

Jones also talks about Rock's support during the early years of her comedy journey.

"He's like my brother," Jones said while explaining that Rock convinced her to audition for Saturday Night Live. "I was like 'Why, those aren't real comics'...He was like, 'Shut up. You sound like an idiot.'"