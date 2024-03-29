Kanye West Links With Social Media Comedian Tra Rags on FaceTime After DM: ‘I Love Your Work’

Social media comedian Tra Rags recently linked up with the artist formerly known as Kanye West through FaceTime after the latter gave a shoutout to the internet personality.

On Friday, an image of Ye on a FaceTime call with Rags circulated on social media, which delighted both of their fans. The call seemingly happened shortly after the Chicago rap legend hopped on Instagram earlier in the day and shared a screenshot of him reaching out to Rags through a direct message on Instagram.

"It's Ye I love your work," Ye wrote in his message.