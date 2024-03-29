Kanye West Links With Social Media Comedian Tra Rags on FaceTime After DM: ‘I Love Your Work’

Social media comedian Tra Rags recently linked up with the artist formerly known as Kanye West through FaceTime after the latter gave a shoutout to the internet personality.
On Friday, an image of Ye on a FaceTime call with Rags circulated on social media, which delighted both of their fans. The call seemingly happened shortly after the Chicago rap legend hopped on Instagram earlier in the day and shared a screenshot of him reaching out to Rags through a direct message on Instagram.
"It's Ye I love your work," Ye wrote in his message.
Tra Rags has been catching steam over the last few years with his hilarious skits on social media, where he creates videos about specific scenarios. According to his online profile, Rags has 1.26 million YouTube subscribers and 124,300 followers on X, formerly Twitter.
Last year, Rags released a skit making fun of being one of Ye's managers when the rapper was spewing antisemitic rhetoric in his interviews and public appearances. The video has over 682,000 videos on YouTube.
Ye has been keeping busy on social media, with his latest interaction coming with Sheck Wes, who criticized him for stealing various aspects of Sheck's 2018 hit "Mo Bamba" for "Carnival." In response, the 46-year-old went on his Instagram profile and posted Sheck's comment right before sharing an image of him listening to "Mo Bamba."
Wes signed a joint deal with Ye's G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records in 2018. "Mo Bamba" peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year and stayed there for 28 weeks on the singles chart.