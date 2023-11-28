Bradley Cooper Proves Eagles Superfandom When Faced With Choice of Super Bowl Win or Oscars

Bradley Cooper has revealed he would give up winning three Oscars in exchange for the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.
During a conversation with Howard Stern, the actor admitted his hometown NFL football team winning it all would be sweeter than his new movie Maestro possibly taking home three awards at the 2024 Academy Awards.
"Here's the big question, and I really want you to answer in a serious manner," Stern told Cooper. "Sophie's Choice for 2024. You win the Oscar, not only for Best Director but also for Best Actor and Carrie wins Best Actress. Or, an Eagles Super Bowl victory."
Cooper wasted no time saying, "Eagles Super Bowl victory."
Stern said Cooper was lying and asked why not root for the Jets or Giants since he lives in New York City now, but Cooper stood firm on his answer that he would rather see his Eagles take home the chip.
Maestro was directed by Cooper, who also stars in the lead role, famed director Leonard Bernstein. The film has become such a hit that it's becoming an Oscar favorite in that it could most likely win several awards, such as Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.
Cooper has yet to win an Oscar, although he's been nominated nine times. The Eagles, on the other hand, are sitting on a 10-1 record this season and highly favored to win it all this year.
The last time they won the Super Bowl came in 2017 when they beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Eagles had an incredible season that year, finishing with a 13-3 record.