Bradley Cooper Proves Eagles Superfandom When Faced With Choice of Super Bowl Win or Oscars

Bradley Cooper has revealed he would give up winning three Oscars in exchange for the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

During a conversation with Howard Stern, the actor admitted his hometown NFL football team winning it all would be sweeter than his new movie Maestro possibly taking home three awards at the 2024 Academy Awards.

"Here's the big question, and I really want you to answer in a serious manner," Stern told Cooper. "Sophie's Choice for 2024. You win the Oscar, not only for Best Director but also for Best Actor and Carrie wins Best Actress. Or, an Eagles Super Bowl victory."

Cooper wasted no time saying, "Eagles Super Bowl victory."