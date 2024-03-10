Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead at 26

Elsewhere in the statement on GoFundMe, Leone's family said she was "a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend" who had a "deep love for all animals."

Leone grew up in Miami and debuted in the adult film industry in 2015, starring in over 150 films with Naughty America, Brazzers, Reality Kings, and more. Throughout her work in the adult entertainment industry, Leone reportedly made over $1 million.

News of Leone's sudden passing comes after fellow porn star Emily Willis' stepfather, Michael Willis, revealed his stepdaughter was in a "vegetative coma" following her hospitalization back in February. According to TMZ, Willis' stepfather stated she never regained consciousness following her admission to the hospital and is currently in a coma.

Willis had been in rehab for a week before she went to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest during her treatment. Toxicology reports stated she didn't have drugs in her system at the time she was admitted to the hospital.

Law enforcement reported that Willis had suffered an apparent overdose, but her family is still waiting for a physical version of the toxicology reports.