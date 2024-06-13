12 Insanely Violent Scenes From 'The Boys,' In GIFs

When we last saw Billy Butcher at the end of The Boys Season 3, the doctor gave him 12 to18 months to live—the unfortunate side effect of mainlining radioactive Compound V24 into his veins.

But that seemed to suit Butcher just fine. This is a man who, true to his name, lives his life on a knife's edge. And when you look at the state of things, it's probably because he doesn't have much to live for. His son abandoned him for Homelander, because he couldn't put aside his grievances long enough to be a father figure. And this too will metastasize, like cancer, into something far worse.

This week, The Boys begins its fourth season. In addition to the first-rate writing, the stellar acting, and the what-the-hell's-going-to-happen-next excitement packed into every episode, we're also looking forward to the visuals—the pitch-black humor that the show mines out of horrific situations. When you see a person's head or torso explode in a new, exciting way, you don't know whether to puke or laugh.

Head explosions are best captured in motion. Here, in GiFs, are 12 insanely violent scenes from The Boys, which premieres its fourth season on Amazon Prime on Thursday, June 13.

