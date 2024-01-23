'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray's Domestic Violence Trial Delayed Due to Hospitalization

Devin Ratray, best known for playing Buzz McCallister in the first two installments of the Home Alone film franchise, was recently hospitalized, causing a delay in his domestic violence trial.

A family member tells TMZ that Ratray has been released from the hospital, but remains at home resting, as per doctor's orders. The actor's attorney requested the delay after his client was placed in critical condition for a reason that has not been made public.

The trial will likely begin next month.

Ratray was arrested in December 2021 following an alleged altercation with his now ex-girlfriend inside an Oklahoma City hotel. The incident occurred two days after his appearance at Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con.

The woman claims two people approached her and Ratray and asked him for his autograph. The actor was allegedly upset over her decision to give them autographed photos for free. When they returned to their hotel, an intoxicated Ratray, who reportedly consumed upwards of a dozen drinks, pushed, hit, and strangled the woman.

During the alleged attack, the woman claims Ratray told her, "This is how you die."

A police report was filed by the woman, who appeared to have bruises and marks on her face. Ratray was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as domestic assault and battery. He was swiftly released on $25,000 bond.

A rep for Ratray denies the allegations, claiming the two got into an argument and broke up, but nothing more.