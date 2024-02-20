Bryce Hall Responds to Perceived Slight From Billie Eilish Towards TikTokers at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

A video recently surfaced in which Billie Eilish appeared to complain to Kylie Minogue about the presence of TikTokers at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
While it cannot be confirmed that Eilish said something shady about that particular group, TikToker Bryce Hall decided to respond to what he believed to be "disgust" from the Grammy-winning singer.
Hall started off acknowledging that he was one of the people sitting at the table that Billie was seemingly gesturing towards before sarcastically apologizing for not bowing down to "acknowledge your greatness."
Hall then pointed out that he and other influencers were invited by the organizers of the People's Choice Awards and she should take issue with them about their presence.
Hall mentioned he was once a fan of Eilish and her music, but her alleged remark about his fellow TikTokers changed that.
After being awarded Best TV Performance of the Year at the People's Choice Awards, Eilish dedicated the win to Swarm star Dominique Fishback, whom she believed "deserves this [award] more than I do."
"I want to dedicate this to Dominique Fishback because that show is all about her," Eilish said. "She brought her whole cooch into that show. And she really carried the hell out of it. She taught me everything I know. That whole experience I owe to her. She deserves this more than I do. She's incredible, she is beautiful, she is talented, she should be cast in everything forever."
Fishback shared the clip of Billie's acceptance speech on Instagram, along with some kind words about her Swarm scene partner and friend.
"I was not expecting you to say any of this but I can’t say I’m surprised because that’s the kind of woman you are," Fishback wrote. "Billie, you ARE the epitome of a girl’s girl and I feel lucky to be on the receiving end of it."