Bryce Hall Responds to Perceived Slight From Billie Eilish Towards TikTokers at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

A video recently surfaced in which Billie Eilish appeared to complain to Kylie Minogue about the presence of TikTokers at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

While it cannot be confirmed that Eilish said something shady about that particular group, TikToker Bryce Hall decided to respond to what he believed to be "disgust" from the Grammy-winning singer.

Hall started off acknowledging that he was one of the people sitting at the table that Billie was seemingly gesturing towards before sarcastically apologizing for not bowing down to "acknowledge your greatness."

Hall then pointed out that he and other influencers were invited by the organizers of the People's Choice Awards and she should take issue with them about their presence.

Hall mentioned he was once a fan of Eilish and her music, but her alleged remark about his fellow TikTokers changed that.