Billie Eilish Overheard Bemoaning Presence of 'TikTokers' at People’s Choice Awards

Billie Eilish wasn’t super keen on the presence of TikTok influencers at the People’s Choice Awards.
In a clip from the Sunday award show, the singer is sitting at a table and chatting with Kylie Minogue. Billie then makes a comment about there being a lot of TikTokers at the event, pointing out where they were. She visibly shakes her head before saying something like, “I don’t need it,” per TMZ.
It’s unclear who exactly she’s referring to. According to the outlet, only a handful of influencers were at the awards ceremony, including Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Gigi Gorgeous, Alix Earle, and James Charles, among others.
Also to note, at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, Eilish won the People’s TV Performance.
The 22-year-old ended 2023 having to defend her sexuality numerous times. In November for Variety’s Power of Women issue, Eilish opened up about her attraction to women.
“I love them so much,” she said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”
She was then asked about her sexuality again in an interview at Variety’s Hitmakers event in early December, saying that her previous comments weren’t her coming out about her sexuality.
"I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," Eilish said. “I just don't really believe in it. I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it."