How Kendall Hurns’ Creative Journey Began As Part of McDonald’s 1 in 8

The concept of McDonald’s 1 in 8 is almost too good to be true. Imagine this: If you were in a room with eight fellow Americans, chances are at least one of them has worked or is currently working at McDonald's. That statistic itself is a powerful testament to how McDonald’s has not only ingrained itself in American culture, but embedded itself within communities across the United States. It's a great example of how McDonald's has not only served billions of meals, but has also served as a platform for countless individuals to kickstart their careers and pursue their dreams. The opportunities it has provided extend far beyond its delicious menu.

Kendall Hurns is just one of the 1 in 8 crew whose lives were changed at the Golden Arches in his hometown of Calumet City, Illinois. The creative director and founder of the lifestyle brand Robotic Minds Concepts has been able to do amazing things in the world of arts and entertainment — and it all started with his first part-time job at McDonald’s. For Kendall, the vibrant colors and relatable narratives woven into their marketing in the Calvin’s Got A Job campaign and the uplifting community initiatives were all aspects of McDonald's that deeply resonated with him.

Now, as he channels his creative energy to make a profound impact on culture, he has come full circle by becoming an official brand partner and the designer of the 1 in 8 "In the Crew" jackets. “The Crew are at the center of what makes the McDonald’s arches shine brighter. It’s incredible to think that one in eight Americans have been a part of creating the experience our fans love, so we couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate this amazing statistic than having the jacket designed by Kendall, one of our very own." said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “We knew he would be the perfect designer to bring it to life. His creativity and his own past experiences as a member of the 1 in 8 led to this one-of-a-kind varsity jacket that we hope will be worn as a point of pride for Crew members.”

Complex recently caught up with Kendall to talk about how he feels about being part of the 1 in 8, his invaluable experiences working at McDonald’s, and his career and creative journey inspired by his beginnings.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity)

First question I have is, can you take us back to when you first started at McDonald's? Where were you in your life and what made you want to apply for a job?

I was 15 years old, and it was time for me to start buying the things that I wanted. As a kid growing up, McDonald's was a big part of my life and it being across the street from where I lived, I thought, why not work at this place I've loved? So yeah, it was my first summer job. It was the first place I decided to work at when I could legally start working.

That's awesome. What are some fond memories you have of McDonald's before you worked there?

Honestly, just going. It’s a place that I always wanted to go to, obviously to eat. Sometimes my mom said yes, and sometimes she said no [laughs]. But it's always been a cool, vibrant place. I mean, you notice those arches anywhere.

What are your thoughts on the fact that 1 in 8 Americans have worked at McDonald's? What does that say to you?

First of all, it's one of the craziest stats I've ever heard, if not the craziest. Before learning about it, I would've never thought that. I think it truly speaks to the brand's heritage and its generational crossover. My son appreciates McDonald's like I did when I was his age. And to have that, to me, that's special. I love it.