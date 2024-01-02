Mickey Mouse Keeps Being Turned Into a Horror Character Since Entering Public Domain

Since Disney's copyright ended over the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse, the fictional animated character has gotten some sick and twisted reinventions.

The earliest incarnations of Mickey and Minnie Mouse entered the public domain on Jan. 1, 2024, 95 years since the company debuted them in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie. Now, filmmakers and video game developers have gotten their hands on Mickey to live out their grim fantasies.