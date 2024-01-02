Mickey Mouse Keeps Being Turned Into a Horror Character Since Entering Public Domain

Since Disney's copyright ended over the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse, the fictional animated character has gotten some sick and twisted reinventions.
The earliest incarnations of Mickey and Minnie Mouse entered the public domain on Jan. 1, 2024, 95 years since the company debuted them in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie. Now, filmmakers and video game developers have gotten their hands on Mickey to live out their grim fantasies.
On Monday, independent game developer Nightmare Forge announced the horror survival game Infestation 88, where, in 1988, "what was thought to be an outbreak of rodents in various locations morphed into something far more sinister." The 1-4 player game turns the 100-year-old cartoon into a bloodied and nightmarish figure still wearing his 'Steamboat Willie' costume, while exterminators are called to clear of a gross infestation.
Now, director Steven LaMorte and Terrifier 2 producers have announced new slasher, Mickey’s Mouse Trap, where the character stalks and hunts a group of unsuspecting friends in New York City.
“Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror," LaMorte said in a statement, per Deadline. Calling the film once he's “been dreaming of,” he added, “and I can’t wait to unleash our twisted take on this beloved character to the world.”
Other iterations of Mickey will be under Disney's discretion, as revealed by the company. “Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise,” said a spokesperson. “We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters.”
We could see more frightening "Steamboat Willie" parodies as the year progresses.