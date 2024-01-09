Michelle Obama on Realities of 31-Year Marriage to Barack: 'We've Made a Lot of Mistakes'

Michelle Obama got real about the challenges of her marriage to former U.S. President Barack Obama with podcaster Jay Shetty.

In an hourlong video posted to YouTube on Monday, the author and former First Lady of the United States touched on her relationship, as the couple recently celebrated their 31st anniversary. However, Mrs. Obama doesn't want people looking at her and her husband as the ideal couple.

"I don’t want people looking at me and Barack like hashtag couple goals and not know that no, no, there are some broken things that happen even in the best of marriages,” she said.

Around the 30-minute mark, Michelle spoke about sustaining her relationship with Barack after arguments and tough conversations. "[During] year five, I might have had hurt feelings and it would've taken days to rectify it. Year 30? It's like, 'Ah, there she goes again or there he goes again.'"

She continued, "I know how to talk to him about it and when because we've practiced it. We've made a lot of mistakes, we've gotten it wrong and after 31 years, we're getting better at it."