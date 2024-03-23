Megan Fox Defends Drinking a 'Drop' of MGK's Blood: 'What Is So Gross About What I Did With My Soulmate?'

Megan Fox doesn't see anything wrong with her and Machine Gun Kelly taking a sip of each other's blood.
The actress appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where early in the conversation she reflected on her "misunderstood" decision to take a blood oath with MGK during their engagement. In 2022, Fox told Glamour UK that the couple drank a drop of each other's blood for "ritual purposes only."
Around the 10-minute mark, Fox told CHD host Alex Cooper that "everything is a matter of what you're accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal," in regards to blood drinking. Fox considered the gesture between her and MGK to be "innocent," comparing the oath to instances where young boys would become "blood brothers" with their close friends,
"That's not satanic, right? That's normal and that's cute and sweet. That's an innocent ... little bond between kids who love each other, and they have a pure friendship," she said. "It's like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth."
Fox considers blood-swapping with MGK less gross than other things she could think of.
"I think it's weird that girls are letting guys cum in their mouth and they don't know these guys," she said. "So fuck you, you're so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly's blood in my mouth. Honestly, though, it's a matter of perspective. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?"
Noting her Pentecostal background, Fox clarified that she's "never been part of a satanic ritual" and doesn't "know of any people who have been a part of a satanic ritual."
Fox went on to say that while she doesn't know if the Illuminati is real, she hasn't "been asked to join." Regardless, she added that she's "not a satanist or any kind of an evil witch."
Although Fox and MGK called off their engagement in 2023, the actress said that the couple's bond is still intact. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se," she said towards the end of the CHD episode. "What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”