Megan Fox Defends Drinking a 'Drop' of MGK's Blood: 'What Is So Gross About What I Did With My Soulmate?'

Fox considers blood-swapping with MGK less gross than other things she could think of.

"I think it's weird that girls are letting guys cum in their mouth and they don't know these guys," she said. "So fuck you, you're so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly's blood in my mouth. Honestly, though, it's a matter of perspective. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?"

Noting her Pentecostal background, Fox clarified that she's "never been part of a satanic ritual" and doesn't "know of any people who have been a part of a satanic ritual."

Fox went on to say that while she doesn't know if the Illuminati is real, she hasn't "been asked to join." Regardless, she added that she's "not a satanist or any kind of an evil witch."

Although Fox and MGK called off their engagement in 2023, the actress said that the couple's bond is still intact. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se," she said towards the end of the CHD episode. "What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”