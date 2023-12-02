Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Tease Engagement, Say They've 'Been Looking at Rings'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan could be meeting each other at the alter anyday now.

While attending the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 in Los Angeles on Friday night, the couple were stopped by People to discuss engagement rumors, which Pippen, 48, and Jordan, 32, didn't shy away from.

“It's in the works,” Jordan confirmed.

“I feel like we've been looking at rings,” Pippen added, to which Jordan agreed, saying, “We've definitely been shopping. That's for sure.”

Pippen, who was married to retired NBA player Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, shared her excitement for Jordan to pop the question. “I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he's not going to disappoint us.”

Pippen, who shares children Sophia, 15, Justin, 18, Preston, 21 and Scotty Jr., 23, with her ex-husband, has been dating Jordan since December 2022. In June, The Real Housewives of Miami star and Jordan launched their podcast Separation Anxiety where they chat openly about aspects of their relationship.

While Pippen told People that her children will split time with both their parents for the holidays, Jordan's father and Scottie Pippen's former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, has been hands-off with his son's relationship. However, Jordan says his father has been supportive.

“The main thing from my dad was, ‘you’re a grown adult,'” Jordan said on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out. “Ultimately as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now.”