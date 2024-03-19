Kris Jenner Mourns Passing of 'Beautiful' Sister Karen: 'She Holds Such a Huge Part of My Heart'

Kris Jenner has revealed the untimely passing of her younger sister, Karen.

On Tuesday, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted an Instagram carosuel dedicated to Karen Houghton, 65, who died "unexpectedly" on Monday.

Included in the carosuel were vintage images of the sisters, along with a picture of Jenner, Houghton, their mother Mary Jo Campbell and Jenner's late first husband, Robert Kardashian. Also making the post was a young Kourtney Kardashian.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," Jenner wrote in the caption.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Jenner concluded, "Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."